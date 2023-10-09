Police call on community leaders to intensify anti-drug measures

The Fiji Police Force is calling for action following an increase in drug-related arrests in the Lautoka-Nadi corridor.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Operations, Livai Driu, is urging community and village leaders to take stronger measures to protect their communities.

Driu spoke about recent drug raids conducted within village settings and settlements, which resulted in the seizure of illegal substances.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Operations, Livai Driu

He says arrests for methamphetamine within the Sabeto areas of Nadi were recently made, adding that the trend of conducting raids in villages is a concern.

He says police arrested four people, two men and a woman from the said village.

He adds that a man who resides in Narere, Suva, was also arrested.

Driu says white substances believed to be methamphetamine, dried leaves believed to be marijuana, and cash believed to be from the proceeds of crime were seized.

Driu emphasized that while efforts have been intensified to combat the illicit drug trade, more can be achieved if community leaders become more vigilant.

ACP Driu stressed the importance of community participation and the role it plays in tackling the drug trade, stating that those who choose to remain silent or turn a blind eye are only making matters worse for their children and the innocent members of the community.