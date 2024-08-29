PM urges stronger funding and peace initiatives

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Climate financing is crucial but the Pacific Islands must be more assertive in preparing our populations for future challenges.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this at the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting yesterday.

Rabuka stresses the need for more accessible and long-term funding tailored to the realities of island situations.

“Many have moved beyond mitigation and rule-based orders. For justice and peace in our region and the world, there must be rules we embrace and defend. The multilateral system must ensure applicability and continuity; without it, chaos will prevail. The ‘Ocean of Peace’ concept must be upheld.”

Rabuka also highlights the urgent need to support the ‘Ocean of Peace’ concept, which recognizes the right of people to peace and reaffirms our commitment to maintaining and strengthening international peace and security.

The Prime Minister adds by adopting this concept, he affirms that the Pacific is a peaceful ocean, allowing our cultures and peoples to protect our homes, waters, food sources, and aspirations free from fear.