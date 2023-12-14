PM receives Youth Voice Declaration

Youths of Vueti Kadavu [Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has officially received the National Youth Council of Fiji Youth Voice declaration from the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, during the opening of the Vueti Kadavu Youth Festival yesterday.

The document had been rejected in 2016 by the previous government under the leadership of Laisenia Tuitubou and Praveen Bala.

John Tamani from the Youth Ministry states that the coalition government has accepted the reestablishment of the National Youth Council after the declaration was endorsed in Dranikula, Serua, on December 2nd.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the opening of the Vueti Kadavu Youth Festival yesterday

He mentions that the Council was abolished in 2016 due to information highlighting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Declaration now allows the reconvening of the Youth Council as an independent body representing the voice of youths at the national level after 8 years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the government’s commitment to assisting the youth of Kadavu in rehabilitating and eradicating illegal activities on the island.

The Vueti Kadavu Youth Festival, concluding this Friday, is a pilot project that will also be conducted in other provinces in the coming years.