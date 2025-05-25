PM flags repairs for Rotuma port and roads

[Photo Credit: FRA]

Rotuma’s roads and main port have fallen into disrepair due to the long-term closure of the island’s Public Works Department depot.

This, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He said road upgrades could have continued if the depot had stayed open.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He raised the concern on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” program, pointing to the poor port foundation and urgent need for full repairs.

Rotuma’s main link to the mainland is a ship that arrives every two weeks. It carries fuel for generators that power homes and services.

“In periods of continuous heavy rain, reliable transport services become crucial to support the island’s power needs, further emphasizing the importance of a functional port and road network.”

Rabuka says the island is especially vulnerable during heavy rain. Without strong transport links, getting fuel and supplies in becomes harder.

Still, there has been progress in other areas.

Rotuma’s new hospital is now open and operating alongside the older one. The government is also working to provide an ambulance.

The Prime Minister welcomed the energy of Rotuman youth taking part in a farming contest calling it a strong sign of local drive and growth.

