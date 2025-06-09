PM assumes leadership of Melanesian bloc

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has taken over as Chair of the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

He is calling for unity and a renewed sense of purpose.

Rabuka accepted the role during a key summit this week, saying it was an honour for both him and Fiji.

“On the 23rd, the Melanesians are here to lead the summit and to give us the special responsibility to lead our Melanesian bloc in our march forward to the future.”

Rabuka stated this reflected not only his own commitment but also the shared hopes of the Melanesian people.

Rabuka urged member countries to keep working together and set their sights on real progress by 2033.

He acknowledged the work of the previous chair and said he would build on their legacy by pushing for unity, growth, and resilience.

The summit signals a new chapter for the MSG with Fiji taking the lead.

As the region faces global pressures, Rabuka’s leadership is expected to strengthen ties and drive focus on sustainable growth, cultural identity, and security.

The summit continues this week with leaders set to tackle major regional issues.

