Phishing attacks surge

Impersonation scams are increasing with fraudsters pretending to be trusted people or organisations to steal personal information or money.

The Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission warns people to be cautious of urgent requests, suspicious links and threats.

They advise verifying senders through official contacts and avoiding unexpected links.

The FCCC explains phishing scams use fake messages to trick people into revealing sensitive data.

They outlined several business-related phishing types, including Business Email Compromise, where attackers hijack business emails to demand money transfers; Clone Phishing, which sends fake follow-up emails with malware and Whaling, targeting senior executives with personalised scams.

Other phishing forms include Email Phishing, the most common, where fake emails mimic banks or companies; Spear Phishing, targeting specific individuals with tailored messages; Smishing, phishing via SMS and phishing over phone calls.

The FCCC also notes Snowshoeing Phishing, where spammers use multiple sources to avoid detection.

They urge vigilance and careful verification to avoid falling victim to these scams.

