Parents opt for early back-to-school shopping

As Fijians slowly return from their holiday getaways, a distinct wave of forward-thinking parents and guardians are sweeping through stores for their back-to-school shopping.

FBC News caught up with a few shoppers, and they shared their move to supplies now, before the school rush kicks in.

Mother of one, Adi Marau, highlights the numerous family commitments they had to attend to this festive season.

Article continues after advertisement

Therefore, she adds, she has opted to begin her children’s stationery shopping before New Year’s.

“My husband and I have been budgeting our expenses for back-to-school supplies, and one thing that I have learned from past years is that it is always good to set aside money for your back-to-school shopping before other family functions arise, and also that now is the right time to shop as people are still in the holiday mood and the prices are affordable.”

Wainadoi resident Hili Heneriko stresses the benefits of shopping now, considering the prices.

“Not only is it cheaper and not many people are around, so you have space to move around and take your time doing your shopping, but the comfort of shopping is also there. This would be the best time to buy school things because they are normally much cheaper this time. When it’s back to school, the prices go up.”

Parents have noted the benefits of shopping now, citing fewer crowds and the avoidance of the back-to-school rush, which often leads to higher prices as the school term approaches.