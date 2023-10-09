Ministers prioritize regional strategy for labour mobility

The need to craft a regional strategy for labour mobility has been one of the central topics discussed at the recent Pacific Trade Ministers meeting.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlights the need to address the financial challenges faced by workers when they go offshore, pointing out that once deductions are made, and they often have little disposable income.

Kamikamica stressed the importance of safeguarding the rights and interests of Pacific Islanders to prevent exploitation by employers overseas.

“Today it was about focusing on trying to move forward with the regional strategies on labour mobility.”

Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Esala Nayasi also highlighted the socio-economic impact of labour mobility and the challenges faced by certain Pacific nations.

“There is an understanding there needs to be comprehensive assessments that is done at the country level amongst the forum member countries and this of course will inform the way forward for the region which includes the proposal to have a regional strategy on labour mobility.”

Labor mobility discussions have consistently featured on the agenda of forum economic ministers’ meetings and it is expected to be a key topic during the upcoming Pacific leaders’ gathering in the Cook Islands next month.