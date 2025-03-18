Opposition calls for real talks

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has criticized the government’s lack of transparency and unwillingness to engage in meaningful dialogue over the proposed amendments to the 2013 Constitution.

Despite the recent defeat of the Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament, Seruiratu has emphasized that the Opposition remains open to discussions but insists that such talks must be genuine, transparent, and inclusive of all viewpoints, not just those of the government.

Seruiratu’s main issue lies in the government’s failure to disclose which areas of the Constitution they believe need amendment, despite recent media reports highlighting concerns from various groups.

He expressed frustration with the government’s approach, which he describes as arrogant and closed off to alternative perspectives.

The Opposition Leader argued that meaningful discussions cannot occur through sporadic text messages or one-sided communication, but rather through direct and open dialogue that takes into account the interests of all Fijians.

Seruiratu also took issue with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica’s assertion that his stance reflects weak leadership.

Seruiratu defended his position by distinguishing between humility and weakness, stressing that the Opposition’s commitment to dialogue stems from a place of humility and a desire for compromise, but without sacrificing core principles and values.

Kamikamica had criticized Seruiratu for being influenced by past leaders who abandoned their parliamentary duties and suggested that a better understanding of the Constitution and parliamentary procedures could have led to more informed decisions.

He also had expressed disappointment over the Opposition’s rejection of his text, calling it a missed opportunity for constructive dialogue and reiterated that the government plans to seek Supreme Court guidance on the amendment process.

