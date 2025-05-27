One injured in the Dreketilailai bus incident

Police are investigating an incident in Dreketilailai, Labasa, where a bus veered off a bridge and landed in a river yesterday evening.

Police confirm the incident occurred around 5pm.

One passenger sustained minor injuries, was treated at Labasa Hospital, and later discharged.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands seven individuals, including the driver, were on board at the time of the alleged incident. Community members expressed relief that no students were involved and no serious injuries were recorded.

When approached by FBC News, the bus company in question declined to comment, citing ongoing investigations by Police and the Land Transport Authority.

Police are reminding all motorists, especially those transporting passengers, to exercise caution on the roads.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.