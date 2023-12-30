Officers urged to brace for 2024

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has encouraged officers to prepare for 2024.

During a morning Thanksgiving service yesterday, reflecting on the year, Chew highlighted both achievements and areas needing improvement.

Emphasizing the need for collective effort, Chew urged officers to maintain their good work despite the challenges faced in 2023.

He is calling for a positive and humble approach as they enter 2024.



While recognizing the hard work of the Fiji Police Force, Chew also expressed the Force’s commitment to further improve their service in the upcoming year.