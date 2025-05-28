New budget to tackle social challenges head-on

[File Photo]

The upcoming 2025–2026 National Budget will prioritize key social challenges such as drug abuse, non-communicable diseases, and poverty.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the government plans to enhance social protection programs, including welfare allowances and subsidies for low-income households, including plans to help in the fight against drugs.

He says that this is something that was neglected by the previous government, causing the coalition government to play catch-up to help address it.

“This is an issue that this government, this coalition government, has taken head-on. You look at the menace of drugs in this country and how long it was first in the country. HIV, as a result of this, the use of needles, you can see that our government has taken this issue head-on.”

Prasad highlighted the shift from stimulus-driven spending to more responsible financial management, underlining the need for government expenditure to deliver clear value to the public.

He adds that the 2025–2026 budget preparation focuses on delivering effective public services, supporting vulnerable populations, and strengthening infrastructure.

