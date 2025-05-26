New baking gear to expand village bakery production

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Women in Vadra Village, Moala, have received new baking equipment aimed at boosting their village bakery’s production capacity.

Currently relying on traditional baking methods that limit output, the group will now be able to increase efficiency and expand their operations with equipment valued at over $19,000.

This support comes through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Self-Help Programme, which focuses on strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable development.

Article continues after advertisement

Vadra Village Headman Sefanaia Cirivakarua has acknowledged the government’s assistance, noting it will help overcome existing challenges faced by the women’s group.

NDMO Minister Sakiasi Ditoka explained the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting rural communities, particularly women-led economic ventures.

He added that they would continue to partner with communities across Fiji for inclusive growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.