NDMO to conduct the National Simulation Exercise

Experts who will be evaluating the National Simulation Exercise at this year’s National Disaster Awareness Week were reminded about the importance of the role they will play in the upcoming week.

The 2023 NDAW will feature a national simulation exercise where agencies will work together and prepare themselves to deal with earthquakes and tsunamis.

This exercise will demonstrate coordination among national and international agencies and showcase Fiji’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

This will test the implementation of the tsunami response plan.



NDMO Director Vasiti Soko urged these experts about the reason behind their selection to be part of this important national exercise.

The experts comprise local, regional, and international experts, specializing in academic, civil-military, incident management teams, search and rescue, and regional and national response.

During their training, the referees were taken through the various components of this year’s event.

The 2023 NDAW will be held from October 17th to 18th at Albert Park in Suva.

As part of this year’s event, the NDMO will also set up a disaster risk reduction exhibition that will allow agencies to promote their work and raise awareness about DRR and the importance of disaster preparedness.