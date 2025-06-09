Fiji Met forecasts up to two cyclones for 2025–26 season

[File Photo]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has forecast that one to two tropical cyclones are likely to pass through Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone during the 2025–26 tropical cyclone season.

It says that one of these systems is likely to reach a severe category, between Category 3 and 5.

According to the Tropical Cyclone Seasonal Outlook 2025/26, there is an equal risk of tropical cyclones affecting any part of the Fiji Group.

The Meteorological Service adds that while the peak of tropical cyclone activity is usually from January to February, cyclones can form at any time during the season, and out-of-season systems cannot be ruled out.

The outlook further highlights that it does not take a direct hit or a severe cyclone to cause significant damage or life-threatening weather.

Tropical disturbances or depressions that do not reach cyclone intensity can still bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, landslides, and flooding.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is urging all communities to remain alert and prepared throughout the cyclone season and to heed all advisories as they are issued.

