Nakasaleka district adopts zero-tolerance policy for drugs

The district of Nakasaleka in Kadavu is tightening its efforts to monitor and curb the use of drugs and other harmful substances within its villages.

Strict provisions have been introduced under village by-laws to ensure the measures are effectively enforced.

Nakasaleka District Officer Ravoama Walai says they have adopted a zero-tolerance approach, with clear rules prohibiting the use and distribution of drugs in the area.

No one is allowed to sell or distribute drugs in the district of Nakasaleka.

“Our people are very important to us. We have agreed on a zero-tolerance rule on drug use, and while things have been calm in recent weeks, our efforts will not weaken.”

Walai warned that such criminal involvement will not only bring shame to their families but also brand their entire community with damaging stereotypes.

The community is standing firm in this fight, ensuring that these village laws are enforced and regulated.

The district of Nakasaleka is working closely with the police to monitor, share information, and respond quickly to drug-related cases.

