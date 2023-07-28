Nabouwalu receives new power house

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Residents of Nabouwalu in Bua have been assured of consistent supply of electricity after the provision of a new power house in the area.

This replaces the old power house which was destroyed in a fire last year, that damaged the electrical cables.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorogical Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau commissioned the new power house yesterday.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorogical Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau[right] [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Ro Filipe says this demonstrates the government’s commitment to provide reliable power supply to the people.

He says there are plans to expand the operations of the power house, as social and economic activities continues to grow in the province.



Ro Filipe Tuisawau [2nd from left] during the commissioning of the new power house [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Ro Filipe says they have taken proactive measures to prevent fire in the facility, as they have also provided a space for officers to be stationed in the double storey building.

He says this allows officers to monitor the power house, and attend to any issues which would arise in the facility.

The double-storey building houses generators in the bottom level and an office space in the upper level.



Ro Filipe Tuisawau [2nd from left] during the commissioning of the new power house [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]