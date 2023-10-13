More K9 dogs added to assist in curbing crimes

[Source: Fiji Police/Facebook]

The addition of seven K9 dogs to the Fiji Police Force will enhance crime reduction, particularly in border units dedicated to detecting drug trafficking.

This was emphasized by Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci during the Police Dog Unit Graduation Day in Suva today.

While addressing the growing prevalence of various types of crime in the country, Raikaci underscores the crucial role of incorporating these K9 units to effectively combat this issue on a national scale.

He says over the past few years, the Fiji Police have witnessed a significant contribution from the K9 unit in their operations.

“In some of our robbery cases, some of our serious crimes, the available of our K9 assist the CID in early detection. So we are so grateful this morning for the graduation ceremony the new inclusion of our K9’s, which is an added value to establishment. So definitely K9 is very important in regards to police operations. They assist us and they help us in detection in ours.”



While discussing the unique bond formed between the officers and their K9 dogs, the emphasis is placed on the importance of maintaining discipline and doing things correctly.

K9 handler Aminio Koto says he is ready to take charge and serve his communities.

“With the conditions here in Fiji, because it’s very different from New Zealand and back here in Fiji so now they have coped up on the conditions in Fiji so it’s our job to keep the people in Fiji safe.”

Another officer Maciu Temo has also shared similar sentiments.

“It was all about the journey, I was blessed to be part of the team that went over to New Zealand for training and I am excited and looking forward to serving the community back in the western division.”

These seven K9 dogs underwent three months of training in New Zealand, followed by an additional six months of training in Fiji this year.

The New Zealand Police reaffirms their commitment to assisting Fiji in enhancing border and national security.