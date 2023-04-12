More awareness needed on Parkinson disease

[Source: Healthline]

Parkinson’s disease is most common in elderly and it could change the whole family setting.

This has been highlighted by Saint Giles Medical Superintendent Dr Balram Pandit during the World Parkinson’s Day celebrations today.

Dr Pandit says approximately over 1000 cases of Parkinson’s disease are recorded annually.

He adds that Parkinson’s disease can be controlled if members of the public understand its symptoms.

The Health Ministry is calling on Fijians to seek medical opinion.