Mission was to leave before dark: Captain Yuen

The repatriation flight that carried Fijians from Ben Gurion Airport back to their home [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways captain Richard Yuen says that despite the slight delays, they managed to depart just after sunset, repatriating fellow citizens and pilgrims amidst the ongoing strife in Israel.

Captain Yuen, who has extensive experience in the aviation industry, says that flying to the Middle East is not an entirely new experience.

However, he says that landing in Israel during a major conflict was an unprecedented feat for him and his team.

The captain says it was a mission that they undertook with faith and determination.

“So the plan was to depart before it got dark because, based on the information we got, a lot of activities usually happen at night.”



Fiji Airways captain Richard Yuen

Despite encountering slight delays, Captain Yuen and his crew managed to navigate the challenging circumstances and ensure the safety of all passengers on board.

Their commitment to repatriating citizens and pilgrims, even in the face of adversity, made this a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.

Captain Yuen emphasizes the importance of the mission, saying they went by faith, and now they give the glory back to God for bringing them back safely.

The repatriated passengers were students from Fiji’s Agricultural Institutes at the Center for Agricultural Technology who had been pursuing studies in agriculture in Israel.

Additionally, the mission included 200 Fijians who had travelled to Jerusalem to partake in the Feast of Tabernacles, along with 48 fellow pilgrims from the Pacific and other international destinations.