Ministry strengthens monitoring and enforcement

Dr Sivendra Michael [File Photo]

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has outlined plans to strengthen environmental monitoring and enforcement nationwide.

A phased budget strategy will support expanded lab testing, more inspection staff, and targeted infrastructure like trash booms in high-litter areas.

Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael says these efforts aim to improve oversight and tackle pollution more effectively at the local level.

Article continues after advertisement

“Next year we are looking at the laboratory services, it cost us a couple of thousands to go and run off-site services for testing of water quality, air quality and so forth, so we have this equipment and we need some other equipment to conduct and complete tests so that we are able to issue independent responses as well.”

As part of these efforts, Dr. Michael states that collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and town councils is ongoing to improve waste collection systems and enhance landfill management across the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.