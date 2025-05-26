Maritime safety boosted by Japan aid

Fiji’s maritime security has received a significant boost with a $6 million equipment handover from the Japanese government.

The donation, part of Japan’s new Official Security Assistance framework, is the first of its kind, with Fiji becoming the inaugural recipient.

Republic of Fiji Navy Commander, Captain Timoci Natuva, says the support will greatly enhance their capacity to patrol and protect the c extensive maritime borders.

“So they provide critical equipment that will enable our personnel to conduct their role better in terms of supporting other agencies in fisheries protection, maritime law enforcement.”

The assets are expected to improve response times and strengthen operational effectiveness, especially for agencies tasked with fisheries protection and maritime law enforcement.

According to Shunishi Inoue, Director of the Security Cooperation Division of Japan, the OSA program is not only intended to provide equipment to Fiji Navy, but also to strengthen security cooperation between like-minded nations.

The handover ceremony marked an important step in the growing partnership between Fiji and Japan, showing their shared commitment to maritime security.

