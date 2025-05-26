Male voices needed against violence: Qereqeretabua

Domestic violence remains a serious problem in Fiji, and leaders emphasize the need for more male advocates to speak out against it.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, stresses that men must engage directly with other men to challenge harmful attitudes and promote respect.

According to Qereqeretabua, when men talk to other men, they can help break the cycle of violence by encouraging mutual respect and healthier ways of managing anger.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua [File Photo]

She emphasizes the importance of raising awareness that violence is never an acceptable way to resolve problems.

“I think it’s really important for us as family members, if we know this is happening within our family, to sit down and have a discussion about it.”

Qereqeretabua also called on religious and faith-based groups to recognize that domestic violence may be happening within their own congregations.



Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Iferemi Vasu [File Photo]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Iferemi Vasu, says domestic violence is often linked to mental health issues and drug use.

“The Turaga-ni-Koro and community leaders must place more emphasis on awareness and engage in deeper discussions with their communities to understand what is truly affecting them.”

He adds that stopping domestic violence requires action from everyone, families, communities, faith groups, and especially men, as speaking up, supporting victims, and reporting abuse early are vital steps to save lives and break the cycle.

