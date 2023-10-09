LTA aims to enhance license progression

The Land Transport Authority is looking at reviewing the legislation in order to ensure that it tightens up in terms of the progression of licenses from class two to class three, four, or five.

Speaking during a public consultation in the Western Division, Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says they have made several proposals in this regard.

Rokosawa says once drivers get their group two or class two license, only then can they apply for class three.

He adds that many times the drivers fail to exercise their duty of care.

“I was raising an example of a recent bus accident in Lautoka, where we have done our inspection and we’ve seen that the bus has no mechanical issue. It was the driver’s fault. The driver failed to exercise his duty of care; that’s why we are coming up with this proposal this morning.”

Rokosawa says that at times, when permit holders start to push their agenda from a commercial perspective, that’s when things start to get compromised.

He adds that road safety is paramount.

According to the Acting Chief Executive the whole purpose of conducting the public consultation is to promote road safety and road driving behavior.