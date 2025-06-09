Local young investors key to Northern progress

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Business development and progress in the Northern Division should motivate local young entrepreneurs to invest, rather than relying solely on large companies and overseas investors.

This is the view shared by Labasa-based young entrepreneur Maika Bukacadre of Extra Cut Barbershop, who is encouraging local youth to seize business opportunities that can help strengthen the local economy.

He says business activity in the North is steadily increasing, but greater participation from local investors is needed to maximise growth.

“Labasa is expanding, and there is no longer a need to travel to Viti Levu for services or business opportunities because many are now available locally. The key is having the passion to invest and start a business.”

Bukacadre notes that seeking guidance from experienced businesspeople is critical, particularly for start-ups, as many businesses fail due to poor advice or a lack of mentorship.

As opportunities continue to grow in the Northern Division, entrepreneurs believe that empowering local youth with the right mindset, skills, and support will be crucial in driving sustainable economic growth within the community.

