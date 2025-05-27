Labasa gears up for Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations

The outstanding performance of Northern schools in last year’s Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations in Suva has paved the way for this year’s national event to be hosted in Labasa.

Deputy Chief Executive of the iTaukei Affairs Board, Josefa Toganivalu, says that all prizes across the competitions were won by schools from the Northern Division, highlighting their leadership and enthusiasm.

This year’s celebration is expected to be bigger and more inclusive, with participation from key institutions such as the Fiji Museum, the National Archives of Fiji, and other government departments.

The four-day event will feature a diverse program of cultural activities, educational exhibitions, and evening entertainment designed to engage the entire community.

“I would like to invite the communities here in Labasa to come both during the day and in the evening. There will be entertainment and various activities here at the grounds. Government services will also be available. Please feel free to come and make use of the services at Subrail Park.”

He further adds that there are altogether seven clusters across the three provinces, Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata, where competitions such as oratory contests and traditional games commemorating the life of the late Ratu Sukuna will be held.

However, the final celebration will then take place on Friday in Labasa, where Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to officiate.

