Kiran strengthens support for Daulomani Home

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran, recently visited Daulomani Home in Lautoka to better understand the challenges and opportunities for improving the lives of its 87 residents.

The shelter, which houses vulnerable individuals such as abandoned elderly, street dwellers, women, and children including five babies, continues to operate with the support of the local community, volunteers, and donors.

During her visit, Kiran highlighted their ongoing commitment to helping the Home thrive, despite the challenges it faces in providing care.

She also commended the efforts of Daulomani Home’s founder, Edwina Biyau, who shared how the shelter sustains itself through subsistence farming and fishing, as well as the unwavering dedication of volunteers.

To further support the shelter, Kiran donated kitchen supplies, aimed at improving the daily operations of the Home and making life easier for its residents.

She adds that the Ministry has also previously helped by installing solar panels, and future efforts include the construction of an access road through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

