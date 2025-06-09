Jetstar Sydney-Bound flight makes emergency return to Nadi

A Jetstar Airlines flight bound for Sydney was forced to return to Nadi International Airport shortly after take-off due to an emergency situation.
According to FlightRadar, the aircraft landed at Nadi International Airport around 15 minutes ago.
FBC News has reached out to Fiji Airports for comment; however, no official details have been provided at this stage.
Fiji Airports has indicated that its team is preparing a response.
The cause of the emergency landing remains unknown.
