Japanese Ambassador departs Fiji

Ambassador of Japan to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro (left), President Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Japan and Fiji will continue to collaborate in areas such as infrastructure development, disaster risk management, climate change, health, education, defence, and security.

This was the message articulated at a farewell courtesy call received by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere from outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro at the State House yesterday.

President Katonivere commended Ambassador Fumihiro for his leadership and commitment to Fiji, which were reflected in the remarkable achievements achieved as a result of increased cooperation between Fiji and Japan.

In response, Ambassador Fumihiro said he is honoured to contribute to a robust and friendly relationship between Fiji and Japan.

President Katonivere wished Ambassador Fumihiro all the best in his future endeavours on behalf of the Fiji Government and the people of Fiji.