Investigations are separate confirms FICAC

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has clarified that the investigation involving the Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner and the Head of ICT at Post Fiji are two separate cases.

FCS Commissioner Salote Panapasa is being investigated on the allegations of abuse of office, forgery and obtaining of financial advantage.

In a separate case Post Fiji’s Head of ICT, Premeet Nand is being investigated on the allegations of abuse of office, forgery and obtaining of financial advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC has confirmed these two cases are not related.

It says at this point in time, they can only confirm that investigations into these two cases are active and ongoing.