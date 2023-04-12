Investigation possible into HA abuse

Housing Authority of Fiji office.

There is a strong possibility of an investigation into the affairs of the Housing Authority related to lot allotments.

Minister for Housing, Maciu Nalumisa told FBC News this follows reports of alleged unfair dealings on the allotment of lots and tender processes in the Tacirua and Wainibuku subdivisions.

The Auditor General’s report, titled Special Investigation on Allotment of Lots and Tender Process report was tabled in Parliament last week.

The report recommends that several policies within the Housing Authority of Fiji need review and certain amendments.

Nalumisa says it all comes down to policies, and this is something the board and executive of the Housing Authority are looking into.

“It comes back to policies. If there were no policy in place, we cannot blame things that have happened. I think the Authority has learned from these issues and they have learned from them to ensure these issues are not repeated.”

The findings of the report by the OAG reveal that a number of current and former employees of the Housing Authority of Fiji were allocated lots in the two subdivisions, and there was no evidence that the established selection criteria for awarding lots to staff were complied with.

The lots which was meant for income earners of $50,000 and below, was grossly abused with a number of non-first homeowners and relative of HA employees getting lots.