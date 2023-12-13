Indian delegation discusses future ventures with Fiji

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh [left] with the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, Paramita Tripathi [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, Paramita Tripathi, made a courtesy visit to Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh to discuss prospects for future collaboration in the areas of the Sugar Industry and Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

The meeting reflected on the existing strong bilateral relationship between both nations, based on strong historical ties, kinship, people-to-people connections, and mutual development cooperation.

Singh welcomed the Indian delegation and expressed appreciation to India for all the assistance provided in various sectors to meet the development priorities for Fiji, especially the commitment by the Indian government to build a super specialty hospital in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting also focused on expanding bilateral cooperation with India in areas of sugar industry mechanisms and machinery to address labor shortages in the industry and improve production levels.

Discussions were also aligned to explore the possibility of future cooperation in the multi-ethnic affairs area, such as assistance in projects promoting cultural heritage, arts, and the preservation and promotion of different cultures, regions, and values.

The meeting concluded with a positive outcome, ensuring deeper and meaningful engagement in the future in the areas of sugar industry development and multi-ethnic affairs between both nations.