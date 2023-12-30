Improving service delivery to be prioritized: Prasad

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, has outlined the government’s key priorities for 2024, emphasizing infrastructure improvements, enhanced service delivery, and a more supportive business environment.

Prasad says addressing critical infrastructure gaps, particularly in health and education, is at the forefront of the agenda.

He says the government will prioritize improving service delivery across all sectors.

“Focus will be to improve the service delivery, because a lot of people, and some of those complaints are very genuine about the services that people get from different government departments.”

Prasad says recognizing the growing investor confidence, the government will focus on removing barriers to business growth as well.

“A lot of work has started on removing some of those barriers because we feel that there is such a huge air of confidence. Many investors have already begun work. Some are preparing to do the investment. So in order to support all that we would need to improve our own government processes.”

Prasad emphasized the transformative impact of the government’s new style of governance, characterized by increased transparency, consultation, and collaboration.