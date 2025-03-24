Idle land transformed into agricultural hub

A once abandoned sugarcane farm in Wainikoro, Labasa, has been successfully revived.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation in collaboration with local landowners and the iTaukei Land Trust Board has turned the idle land into a productive agricultural hub.

The project, which began in August last year, saw the first phase of planting on 1.5 hectares of land with cane seeds.

FSC Chief Executive Bhan Singh says the success of the Wainikoro farm highlights the importance of reclaiming idle land to support economic growth and food security.

Singh adds the project is an example of how strategic partnerships and mechanisation can empower farmers and optimise land use.

The Corporation is also working on additional land parcels in Lautoka, Parawai, and Labasa, with plans for further expansion.

