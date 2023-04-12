ICAO to continue assisting in safety measures

[Source: CAAF]

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will continue to serve the region in improving safety, stresses Deputy Regional Director Manjit Singh.

While speaking to participants during the regional master planning course in Nadi, Singh says the training aims to improve the expertise of participants in the planning, design, and implementation of aviation infrastructure.

He says this will assist them in understanding the importance of airport and airspace capacity planning, and environmental protection.

[Source : CAAF]

Singh also highlighted their plans to establish an office in Fiji.

“It will be located in this very same city of Nadi which will be dedicated for the work to the region which will ultimately improve the connectivity between the Pacific States and ICAO

Singh says the ICAO regional master planning course provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of the key concepts, tools, and techniques used in aviation master planning, and helps them develop the skills needed to address the unique challenges facing the industry in their region.

[Source : CAAF]

One of the key objectives of the course is to promote sustainability in the aviation industry by ensuring that planning and development is aligned with environmental protection and conservation efforts.