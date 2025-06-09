Hunt continues for new Fiji Airways CEO

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Fiji Airways, Professor Biman Prasad, has confirmed that the search for the airline’s new Chief Executive is still underway.

Speaking to FBC News, Professor Prasad said the recruitment process is ongoing, with the position advertised internally, nationally, and internationally to find the most suitable candidate.

The role becomes vacant this month following the resignation of current CEO Andre Viljoen, who will remain on the Fiji Airways Board of Directors as he takes up his new role as Chief Executive of Air Mauritius.

