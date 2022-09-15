Relocation of services at Raiwaqa Health Centre

Raiwaqa Hospital. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health says all services at the Raiwaqa Health Centre will be relocated as of tomorrow.

This as the Centre will undergo painting and renovation.

The Ministry says from tomorrow until the 18th, all services will be carried out at the Public Rental Board Garage.

From the 19th to the 23rd, operations will be available at the Centre before it is taken back to the PRB Garage until the 25th.

It says these operations’ locations are subject to the weather conditions.