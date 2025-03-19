Grants boost community development

Minister Charan Jeath Singh standing alongside grantees

Significant financial support is reaching communities in the Western Division.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs has distributed $383,900 in grants to 55 communities, strengthening local organizations.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says this investment reflects the government’s dedication to empowering diverse groups and ensuring their meaningful contribution to society.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says the grants disbursed today will help start projects in ethnic communities, supporting their growth and development.

“For the following projects or initiatives fencing, water management, equipment, musical instruments, accessibility, renovations, shed materials, retaining wall, learning and development, and religious Idols.”

He adds that a transparent process was followed, and only applications meeting the Ministry’s criteria were approved.

The Ministry encourages those who missed out on the grant opportunity this time due to issues with their applications to reapply in the next round.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.