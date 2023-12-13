Government supports young entrepreneur

TicketMax Fiji founder George Fong (left), Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica

George Fong, the founder of TicketMax Fiji who is stepping foot into the business world today received a major financial boost under the Young Entrepreneurship Scheme grant agreement.

Fong will use the $30,000 funding assistance to develop a mobile application, for seamless online ticketing services.

TicketMax Fiji will be the first 100% local online ticket-selling platform for major events.

Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica says TicketMax Fiji will pave the way for new digital economy and prosperity in the country.

Kamikamica highlights Fiji can say goodbye to waiting in queues to purchase tickets.

“It’ll be interesting to see how this evolves over the next months and years in Fiji so the public can potentially easily access and purchase tickets right from the comfort of their home.”

TicketMax Fiji founder George Fong says that local organizers will now have an option in terms of online ticketing.

“If they want to set up their own website, that would be thousands of dollars in software developments, security, integration, and security deposits just to talk to the bank.”

The Ministry is a guiding light for creative projects as Fiji marches boldly into the digital future, making sure we are at the forefront of the rapidly changing digital scene.