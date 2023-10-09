Government reviews application for mining at Mount Kasi

Mount Kasi

The Government is reviewing Vatukoula Gold Mines Private Limited’s application to carry out mining at Mount Kasi in Dawara, Cakaudrove.

This is despite landowners not agreeing with the previous administration in awarding the tender to Vatukoula Gold Mines Private Limited in 2021.

Minister for Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo says the application process is in its final stage.

Vosarogo says the government will have another round of consultation with landowners as they have been open about their resistance of VGML mining Mount Kasi.

“The work of government is to facilitate the relationship between the miner or the mining company and landowners. We are doing that at the moment … we are hearing their views, we are hearing what they think and their preference.”

Vosarogo says the government respects the landowners’ decision but they would also like to encourage investment among landowning units.

In 2020, the Department of Mineral Resources received eight applications out of the 13 companies that expressed interest in mineral exploration at Mount Kasi.

The eight companies submitted their expression of interest by the closing date on August 14, 2020.