Government affirms legal control over water catchment

Nasealevu water catchment area in Labasa

Landowners of the Nasealevu water catchment area in Labasa have raised concerns about the lease agreement with the Water Authority of Fiji.

They seek clarity on the lease process, equitable distribution of payments and verification of approvals.

The landowners is also requesting a forest inventory to assess timber value and propose constructing 12 fishponds as environmental compensation for the dam’s impact.

In response, the iTaukei Land Trust Board facilitated consultations with stakeholders, leading to several resolutions.

WAF agreed to construct and maintain the access road, acknowledging it as a previously unaddressed condition.

In a statement released today, TLTB stated that it provided lease documentation including titles and detailed statements for the four Mataqali within Yavusa Nasealevu,Luvutu, Vatuwa, Nasealevu and Logani.

The Department of Forestry consented to conduct an inventory to determine the value of merchantable timber within the leased area.

However, the Department of Fisheries concluded that the dam’s water overflow could support only three fishponds, not the 12 requested, leading to some dissatisfaction among landowners.

Further concerns arose from an external consultant reportedly influencing some landowners to dispute the lease’s legitimacy and disrupt water access.

The Ministry refuted these claims and reiterated the government’s legal lease over the catchment area and warning against any actions that could impede its operations.

TLTB stated that it continues to work with landowners to address their concerns, cautioning against any interference with the catchment’s operations.

