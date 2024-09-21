FWCC slams apology lunch invite after Hibiscus groping claim

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Women Crisis Centre has hit out at the alleged perpetrator, who allegedly invited a Hibiscus contestant over lunch to apologize for allegations of groping during the festival.

This after FBC News reliably obtained evidence of the alleged perpetrator seeking an apology by inviting the contestant over for lunch.

The contestant alleged that she was touched inappropriately after the crowning ceremony.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says claims of the action by the alleged culprit were a sleazy move.

Ali says they are saddened by this revelation; however, this is not new, as they have received complaints from constantans in the past of harassment from older men during pageants.

She adds that perpetrators often think they can talk women out of it and they can walk away from it without any repercussions.

The FWCC says that organizers of pageants should stop trivializing complaints from women in beauty contests and they should ensure that they have a code of ethics, which apparently has never been done before.

Ali adds that those running pageants should be protective of these women, knowing that these kinds of things are happening.

The FWCC Coordinator is calling young women in pageants to take a step and come forward to complain about their ordeal because these are serious crimes.

“These are not just a pet or a touch or so on. When women are uncomfortable, they don’t like it, they have not invited it, they are offended by it, they have every right to complain, and they must complain. Too few women complain, and these women must complain”

Ali says that women are always fearful of the repercussions because already we have had a terrible response from one of the organizers.

She says these perpetrators must learn that they can’t go around doing this and is calling for investigations to be done thoroughly.

Meanwhile, FBC News understands that the Hibiscus Festival Committee was supposed to give a press briefing on the matter, which has not happened to date.