FRCS officer charged in meth import case

[File Photo]

A senior official at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has been charged with alleged involvement in the unlawful importation of more than four kilograms of methamphetamine.

The seizure was made at Nadi International Airport.

The accused will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

He faces one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of Breach of Secrecy Oath under the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Act 1998, for allegedly disclosing confidential information received in the performance of his duties.

So far, seven people have been charged in connection with this case.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu had directed the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Crime Unit to conduct a thorough investigation into the wider network involved in the importation of illicit substances.

