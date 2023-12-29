France and Fiji strengthen defense ties

The French Armed Forces and the Republic of the Fiji Navy have strengthened their defense cooperation, with a particular focus on meeting the unique requirements of the Pacific Island nations.

French Ambassador to Fiji, François Xavier Leger, says the collaboration has expanded to include biodiversity preservation, disaster relief initiatives, and improving maritime surveillance capabilities to stop illegal fishing.

Xavier Leger says the cooperation will strengthen and protect Fiji’s sovereignty within its maritime boundaries, and the Fiji Navy’s capabilities to monitor the wider exclusive economic zone will also strengthen.

“Its related to the protection of biodiversity, how to ensure and improve maritime surveillance, and how to fight against illegal fishing. That is what it means to support the willingness of Pacific insular countries to ensure the protection of their sovereignty in their maritime waters.”

Navy Commander Humphrey Tawake has acknowledged the assistance provided by relevant stakeholders.

“We could not have done it alone. With our national stakeholders and with our regional stakeholders. I think we have done a lot more than we would have achieved doing it alone.”

The partnership between the French and the Fiji Navy serves as an example of adaptable and region-specific defense cooperation in a fast-changing global environment.