Four reported missing at sea found

Four people from Yanuca Island who were reported missing following a fishing trip have been located.
The police confirm that the four are currently taking shelter in Lomawai Sigatoka.
20-year-old Sainivalati Waqa, 18-year-old Jone Qoro, 12-year-old Aisake Talili Junior, and 32-year-old Ledua Uluilakeba of Yanuca Island went fishing on Wednesday afternoon in a 23-foot fiberglass boat and were due to return in the evening.
However, they had failed to return home, following which a search party went out to look for them but returned with negative results yesterday.
