Four remain missing at sea

A search is still underway for four people who remain missing at sea as they failed to return from a fishing trip last night.

Police say the missing are 39-year-old Aisake Talili, 18-year-old Jone Qoro, 12-year-old Aisake Talili Junior and 32-year-old Ledua Uluilakeba of Yanuca Island.

The four left out yesterday afternoon in a 23-foot fiberglass boat with an outboard engine intact to the boat and were due to return in the evening.

The villagers have already made a search at sea, whereby two boats left out this morning and came back during lunch time with negative results.

Police are working closely with the villagers in their search efforts as the weather at sea is unfavorable at the moment.

A call has also been made to the communities along the coastal areas between Lami and Sigatoka to be on the lookout for the missing boat.

Anyone who has details about the missing boat can contact the Police Search and Rescue Center at 3318529 or 9905296.