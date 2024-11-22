Flooding affects Wainiyavu farmers

[File Photo]

Wainiyavu village in Namosi is grappling with the far-reaching effects of climate change, with extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall causing major disruptions to lives and livelihoods.

Wainiyavu villager Labereto Raidola shared the challenges faced by farmers, particularly when heavy rainfall floods local roads.

Raidola explains that floods make it difficult for villagers to transport their produce to town, leading to long delays.

“We spent almost two hours traveling from Wainiyavu village to Navua because of the flooded roads. This is one of the major issues we face.”

The produce grown in Wainiyavu includes crops such as taro, cassava, oranges, and ginger, all of which are vital to the local economy. However, the unpredictable weather and flooding severely impact how farmers transport their goods to market.

With flooding affecting both transportation and farming, the community is urgently seeking solutions to adapt to the changing conditions and protect their livelihoods.