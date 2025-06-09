Fire claims two lives in separate incidents

Two people have died in separate fire incidents reported in the Western and Central divisions.

The first incident occurred late Thursday night at Navolau Village in Rakiraki, where a man in his 20s was trapped inside his home when the fire broke out, resulting in his death.

The second fatal fire was reported yesterday morning at Vusuya Road in Nausori, claiming the life of another man, also in his 20s.

Article continues after advertisement

Police and the National Fire Authority are conducting joint investigations into both incidents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.