Fijians urged to make wise choices

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted the choices Fijians face amid the rising cost of living, urging citizens to prioritize essentials and consider self-sufficiency as a way to manage household expenses.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka explained that the government’s main source of revenue is taxation, but 22 essential food items and medicines remain exempt from Value Added Tax to keep basic goods affordable.

Rabuka emphasizes that VAT applies to non-essential goods, framing the decision to purchase these items as a personal choice.

“If you don’t buy those 22 essential items, you should have a very good source of income or the land you own. It’s your choice whether to buy essentials or VAT items.”

Rabuka also encouraged Fijians to embrace local farming as a practical response to rising prices, sharing his own experience.

The Prime Minister believes that Fijians have the power to manage their expenses through informed choices and by tapping into local resources.

