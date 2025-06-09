Fiji to host EU-Pacific Business Forum

[file photo]

Fiji will host a major trade event in September the first-ever EU-Pacific Business Forum which will be held in Nadi.

The event marks a key step in strengthening strategic cooperation between the European Union and Pacific Island countries.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, is expected to attend this milestone forum.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific, Barbara Plinkert, says boosting economic integration and investment is vital in addressing global challenges such as climate change and sustainable infrastructure development.

“The sessions will provide a platform for discussions on investment opportunities, regulatory support and infrastructure development, with a key emphasis on catalyzing private sector participation.”

The forum will focus on key sectors including the blue economy, digital connectivity, renewable energy, food processing, and agriculture.

In 2024, trade between the EU and Pacific Island countries totaled 3.8 billion euros equivalent to nearly FJD $9.99 billion.

